Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

