QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,569,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.