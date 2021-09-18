QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,970,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $791,683,000 after acquiring an additional 589,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,527,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.