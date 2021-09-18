Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Elisabeth Mannes Purchases 226,800 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Elisabeth Mannes purchased 226,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,206.00 ($7,290.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

