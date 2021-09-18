Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ardelyx worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

