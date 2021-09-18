Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.