Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,783 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

