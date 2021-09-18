Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

