Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 37,601 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.93 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $528.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

