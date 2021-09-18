Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,024 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total transaction of $578,843.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

