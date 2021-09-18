RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $37.46

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.46, but opened at $38.70. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 373 shares changing hands.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and have sold 157,412 shares worth $5,299,545. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,120,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

