Raymond James Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.56.

SWN stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

