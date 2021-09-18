Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 579.23% and a negative net margin of 264.75%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Get Red Cat alerts:

RCAT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.