Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 53.4% in August

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Reed’s stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 14,179,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

