Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,385,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,062,000 after purchasing an additional 343,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $68.31. 2,377,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,127. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

