Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $6,289,744.64 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.
REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
