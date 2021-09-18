Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $6,289,744.64 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

