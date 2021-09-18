Rekor Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,331 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 3,826 call options.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

