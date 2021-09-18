Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

