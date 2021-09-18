Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Relx alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. 1,164,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.