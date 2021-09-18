Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SkillSoft Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SkillSoft in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

