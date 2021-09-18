ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $851,087.66 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RSLS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,083,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

