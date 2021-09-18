Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys New Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

