Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $309,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

