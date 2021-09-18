Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 39,075 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 190.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

