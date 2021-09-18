Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,559 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIN opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

