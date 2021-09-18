Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,241 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

