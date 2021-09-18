Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of City worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

