RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.80 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $17.62 million and $9.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

