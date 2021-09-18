Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Down 11.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53. 4,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

