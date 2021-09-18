Robert Barker Sells 35,000 Shares of Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) insider Robert Barker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £215,250 ($281,225.50).

Shares of CFX opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £58.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.01. Colefax Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

