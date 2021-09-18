Robert Barker Sells 35,000 Shares of Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) insider Robert Barker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £215,250 ($281,225.50).
Shares of CFX opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £58.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.01. Colefax Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.
Colefax Group Company Profile
