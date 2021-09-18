Robert W. Baird Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $7.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

