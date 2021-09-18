Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $365.80 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $411.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.93.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

