Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCPIQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.