Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 451.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

