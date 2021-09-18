Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,196 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 196,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

