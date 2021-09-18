Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

