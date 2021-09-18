RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 15.41 on Friday. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 9.50 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

