Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockley Photonics.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLY. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RKLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00 and a beta of -0.07.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

