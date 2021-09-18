Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

