Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $683.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,130.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 5,428,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,938. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

