Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.
