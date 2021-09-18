Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

