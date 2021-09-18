Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $202,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

