Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 301.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

