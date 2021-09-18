Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

