Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 116,250 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 116.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

