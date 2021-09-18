Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,146 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 199.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,935. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGR opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

