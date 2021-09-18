Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 69,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.40 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

