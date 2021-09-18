Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.