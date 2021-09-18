Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SARTF traded up $25.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $821.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $334.00 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.45 and a 200 day moving average of $543.98.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.