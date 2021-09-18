Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
OTCMKTS:SARTF traded up $25.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $821.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $334.00 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.45 and a 200 day moving average of $543.98.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.