Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.6 days.

Shares of SASOF remained flat at $$16.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Sasol has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.55.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

