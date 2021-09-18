Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.6 days.
Shares of SASOF remained flat at $$16.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Sasol has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.55.
About Sasol
